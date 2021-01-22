1,076 ration delivery vehicles rolled out in East Godavari

Kakinada: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna launched the door delivery of ration supplies along with a fleet of 1,076 Mobile Dispensary Units (door delivery vehicles) in East Godavari district.

MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collectors Dr G Lakshmisha and G Raja Kumari were present at the inaugural function of Civil Supplies mobile distribution vehicles at Rangaraya Medical College here on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, Minister Venu Gopal Krishna said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the initiative to provide quality rice at the doorstep of the ration cardholders. During the 3648 kms Padayatra, Jagan had witnessed the plight of elderly and differently-abled people who were kept waiting in long queues to get ration supplies which were of poor quality.

After a long hiatus, the Chief Minister started a door-to-door distribution of ration goods to resolve the issue. The Minister said that in the previous days, it took years to get a ration card. But now the rice card is being issued to those who are eligible within a few days.

MP Vanga Geeta said that the Chief Minister is showing a sustainable livelihood to the unemployed youth.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy said that the people's representatives were very helpful in identifying 1,076 beneficiaries in the district. He said that the door-to-door distribution of ration goods will start from February 1. In this context, training programmes will be conducted for the beneficiaries of vehicles at all mandal in the district. He said that the government aims to deliver quality rice to all the cardholders through the mobile dispensary unit.

Collector Muralidhar Reddy greeted Joint Collectors Dr Lakshmisha and Keerthi Chekuri for making the inaugural program of vehicles a success.