1.09 lakh new widow pensions sanctioned

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME and NRI affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, announced that 1.09 lakh new widow pensions have been sanctioned, with disbursements scheduled to begin on August 1.

The minister highlighted the introduction of a streamlined system to provide immediate support to widows. Under the ‘Spouse Category,’ effective from November 2023, widows of deceased pension recipients are granted pensions starting the following month.

As per the guidelines, pensions are being extended to those eligible under the spouse category between December 1, 2023, and October 31, 2024. Additionally, field verification revealed that many widows eligible between April 2019 and November 2023 were excluded by the previous government. These beneficiaries have now been included in the latest approval list.

In total, 1,09,155 new beneficiaries across both categories have been identified. Starting August, the government will disburse widow pensions of Rs 4,000 per person per month, incurring an additional monthly expenditure of Rs 43.66 crore.