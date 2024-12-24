11 beneficiaries receive Rs.11.18L aid under CMRF

Nellore: While describing Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as a great humanist, Endowments Minister Anam Ra-manarayana Reddy has said that the State government was extending financial support under CMRF for medicare to the poor suffering from various diseases.

Speaking on the occasion of distributing Rs 11.18 lakh to 11 beneficiaries under CMRF at his camp office in the city here on Monday, the Minister said that BJP-led NDA government has been implementing several welfare pro-grammes for the benefit of the poor in the country.

In a similar manner, the State government too was ex-tending financial support liberally to the poor under CMRF despite the State facing financial crisis. The beneficiaries under the CMRF scheme, thanked the Chief Mini11 beneficiaries receive Rs.11.18L aid under CMRFster for his kind gesture.