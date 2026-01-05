'Requires no interference': SC rejects pleas against Jharkhand HC order allowing JSSC-CGL results

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Jharkhand High Court’s decision permitting the declaration of results and the appointment of successful candidates in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the special leave petitions (SLPs) challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s order, observing that the ruling was “correct and balanced” and required no interference from the apex court.

The SLPs arose from a decision of the Jharkhand High Court, which had allowed the JSSC to publish the final result of the CGL examination and proceed with appointments, while keeping the results of 10 suspected candidates in abeyance pending completion of investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In its detailed judgment passed on December 3, the Jharkhand High Court vacated its earlier stay order and directed the respondent-JSSC to publish the final result.

"The respondent-JSSC is directed to publish the final result of the said examination and the State Government is further directed to appoint the successful candidates on the respective posts," a Bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar had ordered.

However, the Jharkhand High Court had clarified that out of 28 candidates allegedly taken to Nepal for memorising questions and answers, the results of 10 candidates who qualified would remain withheld till completion of the investigation.

"The final result of the said 10 candidates will be kept in abeyance till the investigation of SIT is completed, and their selection will be subject to the final outcome of the investigation," it had clarified.

The Jharkhand High Court had also rejected the plea seeking a CBI probe, holding that the matter did not warrant transfer of investigation to the Central agency.

"The petitioners have failed to show that the investigation of SIT is tainted and thus we do not find any reason to refer the present matter to CBI for investigation," the Chief Justice Chauhan-led Bench had observed, while directing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the probe within six months.

The case related to allegations of paper leak in the JSSC-CGL examination held in September 2024.

While acknowledging allegations of malpractice and extortion by certain intermediaries, the Jharkhand High Court had concluded that there was no evidence of a "systemic paper leak" vitiating the entire examination process.

"The petitioners have not been able to show that the sanctity of the said examination was compromised at a systemic level," the Jharkhand High Court had noted, adding that segregation of tainted and untainted candidates was possible.