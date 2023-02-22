11-day Brahmotsavams conclude in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams concluded at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here on Tuesday.

On the final day, the temple authorities have organised special prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba in the morning.

Later in the evening, Aswa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam were also organised. At the Aswa Vahana Seva, the Utsava moorthis seated on the Vahanam have been offered special prayers. Later, Prakarotsavam was also organised on the temple premises. Immediately after the completion of Asva Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam was organised to Swami Amma Varu. At the Pushpolsavam, about 21 varieties of flowers have been offered to the presiding deities.

Later Ekanta Seva and Sayanotsavam were also organised, stated the authorities.