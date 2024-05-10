YS Jagan Highlights YSRCP govt. Achievements in Nagari Election Campaign

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy addressed a gathering at the Puttur election campaign meeting in the Nagari constituency of Chittoor district, underscoring the significance of the manifesto as a sacred document that guides the government's actions. CM Jaganmohan Reddy asserted that 99 percent of the promises made in the manifesto had been diligently fulfilled, leading to transformative changes during his 59-month tenure.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and accountability, CM Jaganmohan Reddy highlighted the successful implementation of numerous welfare schemes. Notably, he cited the direct disbursement of over 2.70 crores to support senior citizens, along with the creation of 2.31 lakh government jobs, illustrating the administration's dedication to inclusive governance and anti-corruption measures.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy said that have introduced English medium education in government schools and the expansion of the Aarogyasri health scheme to provide financial relief up to Rs. 25 lakh, thereby alleviating the burden of medical expenses on underprivileged individuals. He also highlighted the innovative door-to-door ration distribution and civic service delivery initiatives, along with the facilitation of 600 essential services through village secretariats, showcasing the government's proactive approach to public service delivery.

In a sharp critique of the previous administration, CM Jaganmohan Reddy questioned the efficacy of the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's governance, challenging the electorate to recall significant achievements during Naidu's tenure. He dismissed Naidu's claims of prosperity and alleged fraudulent practices in the past, urging voters to scrutinize the credibility of promises made by the opposition.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy urged the public to support the YSRCP in the upcoming elections, highlighting the party's commitment to delivering tangible benefits such as pension schemes for the elderly. He called into question Naidu's pledges of extravagant gifts like gold and luxury cars to households, portraying them as unrealistic and misleading assertions lacking in substance.