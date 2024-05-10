BC Spiritual Meeting in Polavaram Constituency Draws Support for Jagan's Administration

A BC spiritual meeting was held in Borrampalem village of T-Narsapuram Mandal, Polavaram Constituency, under the guidance of Mr. Samanthapudi Suribabu, where ZPTC members congregated to discuss the progress of BC communities under the leadership of Polavaram Legislators Mr. Tellam Balaraju and Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar.

The legislators highlighted the positive changes in the living conditions of BCs during the tenure of Jaganmohan Reddy's administration, emphasizing the need to showcase the strength of BCs in the upcoming elections. Mr. Balaraju expressed concerns over the welfare of SC, ST, and BC minority communities, stating that Jagan had effectively utilized BCs in the political landscape for the past four decades.

The event also saw Mrs. Bellam Rajyalakshmi urging support for Mr. Karumuri Sunil Kumar as the MLA candidate, emphasizing the importance of unity and education in local leadership. Notable figures such as State BC Sangh Leaders, YSRCP State General Secretary, and various community leaders graced the occasion, underscoring the widespread participation of YSRCP members, activists, and supporters in the event.