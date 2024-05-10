‘BAD’ song builds excitement on ‘Gangs of Godavari’

Vishwak Sen, known for his diverse roles across genres, ventures into the realm of gangster flicks with "Gangs of Godavari," helmed by director Krishna Chaitanya. Renowned composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, master of musical innovation, orchestrates the film's soundtrack.

Following the resounding success of the melodious "Suttamla Soosi," which garnered over 50 million views, the team dropped the much-anticipated theme song "BAD" on May 10th. Composed with Yuvan's signature flair, the track immerses listeners in the film's dark and gritty universe, introducing the enigmatic character "Lankala Rathna."

Penned by celebrated writer-director Trivikram Srinivas and lyricist Kalyan Chakravarthy, the lyrics reflect Rathna's unwavering resolve and audacious demeanor in navigating the ruthless underworld. Infused with synth beats, rap elements, and Yuvan's trademark instrumentation, the song captivates with its addictive allure.

Starring Neha Sshetty and Anjali as the female leads, the film is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. Co-producers Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri, along with Srikara Studios, present the film, while Anith Madhadi handles cinematography and Navin Nooli oversees editing. Stay tuned for further updates on this electrifying project.