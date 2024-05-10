‘HanuMan’ conquers the small screen, achieves record-breaking TRP rating

Television premieres can be a big deal in the world of movies. It's a chance for a film to reach even more people and make a lasting impression.'HanuMan'did just that.

Directed by Prashant Varma and starring Teja Sajja, 'HanuMan' was a fresh take on the legendary Hanuman. Unlike some movies burdened by high expectations, 'HanuMan' came out of nowhere, quietly building excitement. When it finally hit screens as a Sankranti gift on January 12th, it was clear this wasn't just any movie.



'HanuMan' was a visual treat, offering a new spin on the famous Ramayana story. It didn't just break box office records; it smashed them, making a whopping 300 crores. Critics and audiences alike loved it, keeping it at the top of everyone's watchlist for weeks.



Even after its theatrical run, 'HanuMan' found success on streaming platforms like G5. And then came its TV premiere on Zee Telugu, where it proved its power once again. With an incredible TRP rating of 10.26, it became one of the highest-rated movies of 2024. That's no small feat, especially in the competitive world of television.



Credit goes to the talented team behind 'HanuMan'. Teja Sajja's performance was gripping, while Prashant Varma's direction made the movie visually stunning. Amrita Iyer and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar also shone in their roles. With top-notch production and music to boot, 'HanuMan' was a complete package.



But beyond the glitz and glamour, 'HanuMan' is a reminder of the magic of storytelling. It shows that sometimes, the most unexpected heroes can steal the show and capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.

