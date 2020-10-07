11 employees of Vijayawada Railway Division get safety awards

Vijayawada: In all, 11 Railway employees working in different cadres received the Man of the Month safety awards announced by SCR on Tuesday.

The SCR General Manger, Gajanan Mallya virtually presented the safety awards to 45 employees of the SCR zone. The employees belonging to various categories like loco pilots, Station Masters, Technicians, Points Man, Key Man, Track Man, Gate Man etc received the awards. Eight employees of Secunderabad division, four employees of Hyderabad division, 11 employees of Vijayawada division, eight employees of Guntakal division and 14 employees of Nanded division received the awards from the hands of the concerned Divisional Railway Managers.

The awards were presented for showing alertness in the duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. The GM presented the awards during a virtual safety meeting held on Tuesday from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. BB Singh, Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions participated the virtual meeting.

The General Manager held a detailed review on safety measures being implanted in train operations and maintenance of punctuality for both passenger and freight trains. He instructed the officials to monitor all the assets and take proactive measures to minimize technical failures like cable, OHE, weld failures and mechanical deficits, if any.

He advised the officials to focus on all types of maintenance works related to track, signalling and rolling stock etc., which can indirectly impact the punctuality. He also held a detailed review on Business Development Units (BDUs) and emphasized on the consistent efforts to identify the new avenues of freight traffic and new customers/traders to enhance the loading.