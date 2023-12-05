  • Menu
110 women provided training in drone operation

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others at the Agri Tech summit at Acharya N G Ranga University, Guntur
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others at the Agri Tech summit at Acharya N G Ranga University, Guntur

Highlights

Coromandel launches Nano DAP fertiliser

Guntur: G V Subba Reddy, vice-president of Coromandel International Ltd, has said the company proudly announces the launch of Nano DAP, a revolutionary fertiliser, set to redefine modern agriculture and elevate crop productivity to unprecedented levels.

He further said Coromandel in association with a few RPTOs had provided training in drone operations to more than 110 women candidates from different SHGs across AP, T-state, and achieved a significant milestone.

He addressed the gathering at the Agri Tech summit being held from December 3 to 5 at Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University at Lam-Guntur. Minister of Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy attended the summit as a chief guest.

Subba Reddy referring to training for women in drones operation said this move not only acknowledges their expertise but also promotes diversity in a traditionally male-dominated field.

The certified women drone pilots are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing precision agriculture and ushering in a new era of sustainable farming practices, he added.

‘DRONE DIDI’ V Gowthami, Amaravathi mandal; Guntur zone, who completed her drone training received official certification and was felicitated by Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and other delegates who attended the summit.

