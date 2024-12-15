Karnataka Temple Embraces Mechanical Elephant for Cruelty-Free Ceremonies

Chikkamagaluru: In a landmark move blending tradition with technology, the Shri Jagadguru Renukacharya Temple at Rambhapuri Peetha introduced a life-sized mechanical elephant named Veerabhadra during the centenary birth celebrations of Shrimad Rambhapuri Veerarudramuni Jagadguru.

The event, attended by Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister, Eshwar B Khandre, and Energy Minister, K.J. George, marks a significant step in the temple’s decision to replace live elephants with mechanical ones for ceremonies. The initiative is spearheaded by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) and supported by actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who donated the mechanical elephant to the temple.

Veerabhadra was unveiled amidst a Mangala Vadhyam performance and is the first of its kind in Chikkamagaluru district. It promises a safe, cruelty-free alternative for temple rituals, ensuring real elephants remain undisturbed in their natural habitats.

Shri Rambhapuri Jagadguru, Chief Swamiji of the Peetha, expressed his gratitude: “Veerabhadra allows us to continue our rituals in an animal-friendly and safe manner. We urge other temples and mutts to adopt this humane practice.”

Lauding the effort, Khandre noted, “Under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, temples cannot legally own or acquire elephants. Mechanical elephants like Veerabhadra provide a sustainable alternative, aligning with wildlife conservation goals.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a PETA India Hero to Animals awardee, said, “Mechanical elephants let us honour real elephants as God intended – free in their jungle homes. This innovation ensures safety and kindness for all involved.”

The Rambhapuri Peetha initiative reflects a growing trend across South India. PETA India has donated six mechanical elephants to various temples, with ten now in use. These 3-metre-tall creations, equipped with motors and made of durable materials, mimic real elephants in appearance and movement, offering a viable alternative for processions and rituals