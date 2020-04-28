Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said 1.12 cr cards to be issued to farmers

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 56 lakh farmer credit cards and another 56 lakh debit cards would be introduced by kharif season to help farmers derive benefit from the government incentives and crop loans.



The government was focusing on opening new accounts for the farmers to extend more benefits to them, Jagan said during a review meeting on Rythu Bharosa Centres held at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday.

The Chief Minister stated that all the benefits provided to the farmers by the State government should be directly credited into their accounts.

He further stated that 11,158 Rythu Bharosa Centres would be set up across the State by June 1.

Stating that farmers expect quality seeds, Jagan said that it was the responsibility of the State government to supply them.

He directed the officials to make sure quality seeds were being supplied without any irregularities.

Officials were asked to book cases against those involved in the supply of spurious seeds. With regard to the aquaculture, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to start an exclusive call centre to address the issues of the aqua farmers.

He also emphasised on the supply of quality seed and feed for aqua produce.