1,172 youth utilised recruitment drive

Visakhapatnam: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the quality and impact of youth empowerment initiatives, Visakhapatnam Parliament Member M. Sribharat announced that the government will soon review existing skill development programmes offered by various agencies. The objective is to improve their effectiveness and align them with the evolving needs of industries and the corporate sector, the MP said.

He was speaking at a large-scale recruitment drive organised by the Amara Raja Group in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday facilitated for the youth from the North Andhra Districts. During the event, he handed over appointment and apprenticeship letters to the selected candidates and lauded the efforts of those who secured opportunities in the company. Stressing the importance of skill acquisition, Sribharat said, “In today’s competitive job market, practical skills are often valued more than academic degrees. While degrees offer a strong foundation, it is the ability to apply knowledge effectively that makes a candidate standout.” He encouraged the youth to prioritise industrial training to boost their employability and long-term career prospects.

GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Goutham Rao, Registrar D Gunasekharan, and other dignitaries participated in the programme. Amara Raja recruitment officer Kalyan informed that 1,172 youth from Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts holding 10th, Intermediate, ITI, and polytechnic qualifications were selected during the drive. He also announced plans for future recruitment drives to create more employment opportunities in the region.