121 farm workers rescued

Kondapi: In a rescue operation, police and revenue officials saved 121 labourers stranded in floodwaters near tobacco seedbeds in Prakasam district, late Wednesday. Farmers from Chodavaram, Vennuru, Chinna Venkannapalli and Muppavaram villages in Kondepi mandal, along with farmers from Ponduru in Tanguturu mandal, had established tobacco nurseries near Musi stream in Chodavaram.

They brought 121 labourers from Rajahmundry surroundings for cultivation work, housing them in temporary tents. On Wednesday afternoon, around 3:30 pm, heavy floodwater from upstream areas inundated the low-lying areas where labourers were staying. The workers immediately moved to higher ground as water levels rose rapidly.

Upon receiving information, police, revenue officials, and SDRF teams rushed to the location and launched rescue operations. Alert personnel successfully evacuated all 121 trapped labourers and transported them to relief centres. Kanigiri DSP Sai Eswar Yaswanth, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Kondepi CI Somasekhar, Kondepi SI Prem Kumar, Ponnaluru SI Anuk, SDRF teams, and other revenue officials participated in the rescue operation.