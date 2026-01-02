IITH launches centre for creative arts to foster creativity, culture & innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has launched the Centre for Creative Arts (CCA) on Thursday, marking a major milestone in integrating creativity, culture, and interdisciplinary thinking within technical education. The initiative reflects the institute’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded graduates who combine technical excellence with artistic sensitivity and social awareness.

The Centre for Creative Arts builds on IITH’s long-standing focus on Liberal and Creative Arts as a core component of its academic framework. What began as heritage tours for first-year students gradually evolved into a formal Creative Arts programme in 2014. Over the years, this programme has expanded into a structured academic offering that includes credited courses in Photography, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, and Crafts. At present, nearly 10 per cent of the undergraduate curriculum at IITH is dedicated to Liberal and Creative Arts, enabling students to develop empathy, intuition, and multidimensional perspectives alongside rigorous technical training.

With the establishment of the CCA under the Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad becomes the first Indian Institute of Technology to set up a dedicated Centre for Creative Arts. The Centre is envisioned as a dynamic hub for learning, practice, research, and outreach in the arts. It will offer one to three credit courses in creative and performing arts for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Renowned performing artists will be invited as Adjunct Faculty and Distinguished Professors, while Artist-in-Residence programmes will provide students with direct exposure to professional artistic practices.

The Centre also aims to foster interdisciplinary collaboration by integrating artistic perspectives into engineering, science, and design education. By encouraging dialogue between artists, scientists, and technologists, the CCA seeks to broaden the scope of innovation and creative problem-solving on campus.

Beyond academic engagement, the CCA will actively reach out to the wider community through programmes designed for school students and art teachers. These outreach initiatives aim to cultivate an appreciation for diverse art forms at an early age and strengthen cultural awareness beyond the institute. The Centre will also promote research in the arts, including doctoral studies, where visiting artists may serve as co-supervisors, bridging practice-based knowledge with academic research. Collaborations with cultural organisations such as SPIC MACAY are expected to further enrich the campus’s cultural environment.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, said the Centre reflects the institute’s belief that creativity, culture, and technology must evolve together. He noted that creative arts encourage right-brain activity and intuitive thinking, which are essential for innovation, aligning closely with IITH’s motto of “Inventing and Innovating in Technology for Humanity.”

Dr. Aalok Khandekar, Head of the Department of Liberal Arts, said the Centre would strengthen and expand the creative arts programme that has been integral to the department since its inception, opening new avenues for courses and research collaborations.