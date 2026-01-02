TCA unveils domestic cricket calendar for 2026–27 season

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Thursday announced the rollout of its Annual Domestic Cricket Calendar for the 2026–27 season, marking the 12th consecutive year of structured planning aimed at preparing Telangana State teams for participation in BCCI domestic tournaments.





According to the TCA, the calendar has been prepared in strict adherence to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directive issued on July 11, 2021, which stresses coordinated promotion of the game and transparent, merit-based selection of state teams drawn from district-level competitions. The association stated that, in view of the continued non-compliance by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) with these directives, it has decided to independently organise domestic tournaments and field Telangana State teams to safeguard the sporting interests of cricketers across the state.

TCA officials said the calendar has been meticulously designed to ensure that tournament formats, selection processes and playing conditions are fully aligned with the BCCI framework. This, they added, reflects the association’s firm intent to participate in the BCCI Domestic Season 2026–27. At the same time, the TCA expressed hope that the BCCI would intervene and resolve the long-pending affiliation issue well before the official release of the national domestic calendar, allowing for seamless participation at the national level.

The 2026–27 calendar places strong emphasis on transparency, merit-based selection and the development of top-class cricketing infrastructure across Telangana. It also reiterates the association’s commitment to protecting the constitutional and sporting rights of Telangana cricketers.

One of the key objectives of the calendar is systematic talent identification, with a clear progression pathway from district to inter-district and ultimately state-level representation. Uniformity with BCCI tournament structures and sustained competitive exposure for emerging players form the backbone of the proposed schedule.

Grassroots development has been given special priority, with district-level league cricket planned across all BCCI age-group categories. The calendar will cover all 32 districts of Telangana, excluding Hyderabad city, with the aim of strengthening district representation and widening the talent pool.