1.24L benefitted under YSR Cheyutha in Kurnool

Kurnool/Nandyal: The state government on Friday deposited Rs 232.58 crore directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under the third phase of YSR Cheyutha Scheme in the district. Kurnool district collector P Koteshwara Rao along with MLAs of Panyam, Kurnool, Kodumur and Pathikonda, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, M A Hafeez Khan, Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar and Kangati Sridevi viewed the telecasting of YSR Cheyutha scheme at Sunaina Auditorium here on Friday. Addressing the occasion, the collector said that around 1,24,045 beneficiaries have been selected to the third phase of YSR Cheyutha scheme. Under the scheme each beneficiary has been extended financial assistance of Rs 18,750. The sanctioned amount has been directly deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries, stated the collector. He further said that Rs 75,000 would be given to the beneficiaries upto four years and suggested the beneficiaries to make proper use of the amount and prosper in the business. Later the collector accompanied by the MLAs handed over the cheque to the beneficiaries. In a similar manner, Nandyal district collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that around 94,989 beneficiaries have been selected under the third phase of YSR Cheyutha scheme from the district. The government has sanctioned Rs.178.10 crore and the amount was deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries. After addressing the gathering, the collector along with Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi and Chandra Kishore Reddy handed over the cheque to the beneficiaries.