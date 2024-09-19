1,260 get placements in job mela

Vizianagaram : Huge number of youth with educational qualifications and technical knowledge attended mega job mela organised at Bhogapuram on Wednesday. As many as 1,260 aspirants have been selected for various jobs in private firms.

The job mela was organised by employment and skill development department with the initiative of Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi. Around 5,800 aspirants and 29 companies attended the event.

District collector BR Ambedkar said that the government is giving priority for providing jobs to local youth in various organisationand even skill training will be provided to the interested candidates. He advised the youth to fix a target or goal and work hard to reach it in life. Unless they acquire skills or knowledge, no one can reach next level fromtheir present position. Youth should learn the new technologies, get good jobs and lead comfort lives, he said.

MLA Madhavi said that the government has a goal of providing 20 lakh jobs to youth to eradicate poverty. Uneducated youth will be placed in apparel parks and food parks. Once the Bhogapuram international airport becomes operational, employment opportunities will increase abnormally, she said.

