13 arrested in murder case

Dhone (Nandyal): The Dhone police arrested 13 persons on the charges of committing a murder on Friday.

Addressing the media at the rural police station, Dhone DSP V Srinivasa Reddy said that on the night of December 31, a group of persons attacked one Yerukali Kavali Khader and his three friends at Ungarani Gundla village while they were going to participate in the New Year celebrations. In the attack, Yerukali Kavali Khader (27) died on the spot and the other three friends were grievously injured.

After attacking Khader and his friends, the assailants who belong to Obulesu gang also razed the house of the deceased. Later, they fled from the scene. Family members of the deceased lodged a complaint at the Dhone rural police station. The police after filing a case under relevant sections, have taken up the investigation. During the course of investigation, the police have arrested 13 persons and they are being sent to remand. One more accused is yet to be arrested, stated the DSP.