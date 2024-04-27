LS polls: PM Modi says BJP-NDA leading 2-0 after first two phases

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is clear from the "one-sided voting" in the first and second phases of Lok Sabha elections that a strong BJP-NDA government is going to be formed at the Centre for the third consecutive time.

"I bow to the family members who came to Kolhapur in Maharashtra to offer their blessings," PM Modi said while addressing a rally for Shiv Sena nominees Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanangale, respectively.

"Kolhapur is recognised as the football hub of Maharashtra. Football is very popular among the local youth here. In football terminology, yesterday, after the completion of the second phase, BJP-NDA is leading 2-0," PM Modi said.

"Kolhapurkars (residents of Kolhapur) will score such a goal that the heads of the INDIA bloc will be shaken. INDIA bloc has scored two 'own goals' of anti-national and hate politics. Due to this, it is certain that the Modi government will come to power again," PM Modi claimed.

Earlier, PM Modi began his speech by saying 'Jai Bhavani'. Kolhapur houses the temple of Goddess Mahalakshmi -- one of the Shakti Peeths.

PM Modi also criticised the grand old party, saying if the Congress-led government comes to power, it will repeal the CAA.

"INDIA bloc will give five prime ministers in 5 years. Making the government and earning money is its agenda. The people of Maharashtra will give a strong reply to the Congress which boycotted the inauguration of Ram Mandir which was constructed, after 500 years. This is an election with a resolve for a developed India," PM Modi said.

Terming the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as "naqli" (fake) Shiv Sena, PM Modi claimed that it was marching with the Congress, which is at the forefront of appeasement.

"Uddhav Thackeray aligned with those who believed in Aurangzeb. Congress is gearing up to implement the Karnataka model of reservation to Muslims," PM Modi said, adding that the Congress will change the Constitution to provide reservations to Muslim community based on religion.

''Congress and INDIA bloc leaders are confused after the first two phases. Now, they have started speaking the language of polarisation. If the Congress-led coalition government comes, they are thinking of reimposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. They also want to repeal the CAA," PM Modi said.

In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the INDIA bloc leaders are speaking in the language of dividing South India.

"But is it possible? During the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the slogan of Ahad Peshawar, Tahad Thanjavur, Hindvi Swarajya was made on the soil of Maharashtra. Will the same soil of Maharashtra fulfill the plans of INDIA bloc?" PM Modi wondered.

He exhorted the people to give a befitting reply to those who speak in a divisive language.