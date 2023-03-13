131 polling centres set up in Kadapa

Kadapa (YSR district): The administration in joint YSR district made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of MLC elections on Monday.

According to the YSR district Joint Collector and Election Returning Officer (ERO) CM Saikanth Varma, the election will be held in 36 mandals and 131 polling centres have been set up and of them 93 centers were allocated for graduates and 38 for teachers. He said 499 staff were deployed and another 235 employees kept reserve for the same purpose in the district. Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said 3 Additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 27 CIs 73 SIs and 1,200 constables and home guards were deployed for the purpose.

He said that 8 Special Striking Forces, 21 Striking Forces, 21 route mobiles, 36 Flying Squads, 22 Pickets, 21 mobile parties for escorting ballet boxes are being utilised to ensure free and fair election. Annamayya Collector P S Girisha said that 81 polling stations have been set up for free and fair polling and sought the leaders to extend their cooperation for smooth conduct of polls. SP V Harshavardhan Raju said that 923 staff deployed for polling duty.