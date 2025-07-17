  • Menu
14 booked for drunk driving

Fourth Additional Judicial Magistrate court judge Grandi Srinivas fined 14 persons each`10,000 in cases related to drunk driving.

Traffic DSP Ramakrishnachari informed that cases were filed against 14 persons for drunk and drive. A total fine of`1.4 lakh (each Rs 10,000) was imposed on them, he added.

