14-year-old dies due to explosion of fire crackers in Kurnool

In a tragic incident happened in Sitaramnagar of Kurnool district, a 14-year-old boy died when a home-made firecracker accidentally exploded. In the village, a man named Raju is illegally making firecrackers at home.

On Thursday afternoon, an accidental explosion caused the entire house to catch fire, which left a boy (14) die and another boy seriously injured. The injured boy was taken to the hospital and is being treated.

The police have registered a case against Raju for making firecrackers at home against the rules and are investigating.