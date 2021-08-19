1,424 kg ganja seized in East Godavari, three held

Pithapuram: East Godavari district police seized 1,423.92kg ganja worth Rs 28.48 lakh in Gollaprolu on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as M Nagaraju, Tillari Venkateswar Rao and Bhupathi Durga Prasad. Main accused Gangadhar and transporter Rajasekhar are absconding . Police seized a lorry, two mobile phones, 7,500 coconuts worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,500 in cash, informed informed Kakinada DSP V Bheemarao on Wednesday.

The Pithapuram and Gollaprolu police were conducting vehicle check on National Highway-216 at Tatiparti bus shelter in Gollaprolu when they noticed suspected vehicles. When they frisked the vehicles, they found the ganja. Kakinada DSP Bheema Rao said that as per the instructions of the SP, M Ravindranath Babu, they kept a vigil on illicit trading of ganja in the Kakinada surrounding areas. He said that day and night they are checking the vehicles to detect if there is any ganja transported.

The ganja being transported from Visakha agency via Gollaprolu to Maharashtra was caught red handed by the police. The culprits hid the ganja under a pile of 7,500 coconuts stocked in the lorry. The police checked the lorry and cleverly noticed the presence of ganja under the huge pile of coconuts. The police seized the ganja along with the vehicles and arrested the accused.

He said that a case is registered and investigation is on.

District Superintendent of Police Ravindranath Babu instructed the officials to open a history sheet regarding those who were caught in the raids. He said that those who are buying ganja will be caught very shortly. He stated that counselling will be conducted for the purchasers including their parents. He stated that stringent action will be taken against those dealing in ganja trade. SP requested the public to inform them of illegal transportation, storage and sale of drugs including ganja and others. He appreciated the Kakinada DSP Bheema Rao, SB DSPs M Ambika Prasad, M Venkateswar Rao, Pithapuram Circle Inspector YRK Srinivas, Gollaprolu Sub-Inspector N Ramalingeswar Rao and staff, who actively participated in the checking.