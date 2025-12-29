Supreme Court Halts Bail For Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Suspends Delhi HC Relief

The Supreme Court on Monday put a stay on the Delhi High Court’s decision that had suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and allowed him conditional bail in the Unnao rape case. The apex court said that considering the specific circumstances of the matter, the high court’s December 23 order would remain in abeyance, and Sengar would not be released from custody based on that ruling.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that Sengar stands convicted in a separate offence and, in view of the peculiar facts involved, it was necessary to halt the operation of the high court’s order. The Supreme Court also issued notice to Sengar on a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has challenged the suspension of his life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had paused Sengar’s jail term while his appeal was pending, noting that he had already spent more than seven years in prison, and granted him bail subject to conditions. The high court had also held that Sengar could not be considered a public servant under certain provisions of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, a finding that prompted the CBI to approach the Supreme Court.

The high court’s decision had triggered widespread protests, with the Unnao rape survivor herself participating in demonstrations demanding justice. Convicted in December 2019, Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹25 lakh. Reacting to the developments, the survivor expressed faith in the Supreme Court, saying she hoped the apex court would ensure justice. At a protest in Delhi, she also alleged that the convict had attempted to influence officials involved in the investigation and judicial process, claims that intensified public anger over the case. Her family reiterated their trust in the Supreme Court to deliver a fair outcome.