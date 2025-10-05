14K auto drivers’ welfare gets a boost with Rs 21.56 cr financial assistance

Tirupati: The State government has credited Rs 21.56 crore into the bank accounts of 14,375 auto, motor cab, and maxi cab drivers in Tirupati district under ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme, reaffirming its commitment to worker welfare and self-reliance. Announcing the disbursal at a programme held at Kachhapi Auditorium on Saturday, district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the initiative reflects the government’s dedication to supporting the State’s hardworking community.

Each eligible driver has received Rs 15,000 in financial aid directly into their accounts. The Minister said the scheme was introduced not as a poll promise but as a welfare measure to empower labourers who form the backbone of the transport sector.

Satya Prasad contrasted the current government’s initiative with the previous Vahana Mitra scheme, which offered Rs 10,000 per beneficiary.

He said the earlier YSRCP government spent Rs 260 crore, while the present administration has increased total support to Rs 436 crore.

He also accused the former regime of burdening auto drivers by imposing heavy fines and increasing fuel prices, adding that each driver had to bear an additional Rs 36,000 annually in fuel costs. In contrast, the coalition government, he said, has removed road and green taxes, ensuring that drivers are no longer harassed through excessive penalties.

Local MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the scheme was introduced to offset income challenges faced by auto drivers after the Stree Shakti programme, which provided free bus travel to women. In Tirupati constituency, Rs 3.46 crore has been credited to 2,307 beneficiaries. He assured that eligible drivers who missed out would also be covered soon. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the State had launched the scheme despite financial constraints to ensure no compromise on welfare.

He added that the government is also promoting electric autos to reduce fuel expenses and increase drivers’ monthly income by up to Rs 12,000, urging more drivers to adopt eco-friendly vehicles for long-term benefits.

State Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Greenery and Beautification Corporation Chairperson M Sugunamma, Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Dr P Hari Prasad, Nayee Brahmin Corporation Chairman Rudrakoti Sadasivam, Regional Joint Transport Commissioner B Krishnaveni and others also spoke, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, RTO Murali Mohan, several auto drivers, and others participated in the event.