‘Govt to earn Rs 10,776 cr from the policy’

Hyderabad: Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Industry and Commerce, and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the government will earn Rs 10,776 crore if the HILT policy is implemented. However, the Minister clarified that the government will undertake a comprehensive study with reputed global consultants before implementing the policy.

He made it clear that the government will follow SRO value and fix land prices based on rational value rather than market value.

The Minister also informed the Assembly that the government will decide on ordering an inquiry into irregular land allocation by the previous BRS government.

While replying to a short discussion on the HILT policy on Tuesday in the Assembly, Minister Sridhar Babu said that the government will shift even leasehold or freehold lands if they are producing pollution.

He added that the government will evaluate the land before constructing residential houses after relocating industries from Hyderabad.

“We follow labour laws when relocating industries regarding the workers. To study environmental impact, we will approach global consultants,” he said.