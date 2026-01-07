Telangana’s water woes rooted in historical injustice, strategic failures: Former Jal Shakti adviser

Hyderabad: The former Adviser to the Ministry of Jal Shakti made a detailed presentation on Facts and Figures: Krishna and Godavari Waters—Allocations and Utilisation in Telangana under the Congress and BRS governments, and the BJP-led Central Government’s support to Telangana on Tuesday.

Vedire traced Telangana’s water challenges to decades of neglect and mismanagement. He noted that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I) allocated 811 TMC to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, while KWDT-II awarded 194 TMC, totaling 1005 TMC. Yet, Telangana’s utilization remained far below potential due to political and strategic failures.

Congress era injustice

Between 2004 and 2014, Congress governments facilitated the diversion of 4.3 TMC/day of Krishna waters from Telangana to the Penna basin through projects like Pothireddypadu and Telugu Ganga. Out of the 811 TMC Krishna allocation, Telangana used only 200 TMC. Similarly, from the 968 TMC Godavari allocation, only 500 TMC was utilised. The insertion of Section 89 in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, barred KWDT-II from revisiting earlier allocations, institutionalising injustice and undermining the rationale for Telangana’s statehood.

BRS regime failures

Post-2014, the BRS government failed to evolve a coherent water policy. Andhra Pradesh’s illegal drawl capacity rose to 13.7 TMC/day with new projects like Rayalaseema LIS. Meanwhile, Telangana spent nearly Rs 2 lakh crore on irrigation projects, prioritizing the Godavari basin over the vulnerable Krishna basin. The Kaleshwaram project, despite massive investment, ran into structural failures at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. Other Godavari projects like Seetharama Sagar and Samakka–Saralamma remain incomplete.

Delay in additional TOR

Vedire highlighted that the BRS government delayed issuance of additional Terms of Reference (TOR) for KWDT-II by nearly a decade. Insisting on including Maharashtra and Karnataka, the state filed a case in the Supreme Court, which refused relief. Despite repeated advice from the Centre to withdraw, Telangana delayed until October 2021 and took another year to file the petition. Additional TOR was finally notified in October 2023, opening the door for a fresh allocation of 1050 TMC.

Strategic failures

Vedire stressed that Telangana should have prioritised Krishna basin projects, secured higher interim utilisation (around 500 TMC), and ensured early tribunal awards by 2017–18. Instead, focus on Kaleshwaram diverted resources, leaving the Krishna basin vulnerable.

Con government today

The current Congress government is also not investing in Krishna basin projects, raising risks that KWDT-II may not consider adequate requirements for incomplete infrastructure.

Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS)

Vedire explained that the DPR for PRLIS proposed 90 TMC, but approval was delayed as both the BRS and Congress governments failed to provide tank-wise data sought by the CWC. While some clearances were claimed, crucial hydrology and environment clearances were not obtained, stalling the project.

RLIS issue

On May 5, 2020, Andhra Pradesh approved RLIS and other schemes. The Centre responded swiftly, with KRMB issuing five letters warning AP against proceeding. An Apex Council meeting was scheduled for August 5, 2020, but Telangana CM sought a postponement. By the time the second meeting was held on October 6, 2020, AP had already awarded contracts and continued construction.

Support from BJP-Led Centre

Vedire emphasised that the BJP-led Central Government provided corrective support through the KRMB Jurisdiction Notification (July 2021), issuance of additional TOR to KWDT-II (October 2023), and intervention against AP’s illegal RLIS projects. The Centre also supported Godavari utilisation through NWDA’s G-C ILR Link Map, tapping 147 TMC of unutilized waters from Chhattisgarh with 90% funding.