Elbow joint replacement performed

Guntur: Doctors of Sai Bhaskar Multispeciality Hospitals at Arundalpet here performed the first elbow joint replacement operation. They performed an elbow joint replacement operation on a patient who was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and was finding it extremely difficult to manage his meals. Hospital senior joint replacement surgeon and hospital head Dr Boosireddy Narendra Reddy said Chand B (67) from Guntur had undergone two elbow replacement operations 7 years ago. For the past few years the elbow joint mobility has deteriorated.

He said that the elbow joint replacement operation was successfully performed using modern technology. It was stated that Chand B was able to perform full-fledged tasks in just three weeks.