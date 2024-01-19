14th All India Police Commando Competition from January 22

Visakhapatnam: The 14th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC)-2024 will be commenced from January 22, informed Additional Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Meena.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said the competition would be hosted by Andhra Pradesh government at the AP Police Greyhounds training centre. The competitions have been held since 2008. He said that different State and Central police forces will participate in the competition.

Further, RK Meena said the 10th AIPCC was held in Pune in 2018 and 11th and 12th commando competitions were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said the 13th AIPCC Commando Competition was held at NSG, Manesar. In that competition, AP Greyhounds team won the best confidence course trophy, he added. The Additional DGP revealed that 23 teams will participate in the competition.

Of them, 16 teams of state police and seven teams of Central police agencies will take part.

RK Meena stated that the DGP Office, Visakhapatnam city police, GVMC, Health and Revenue Departments are extending their support to make the event a success.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha will be attending as chief guest of the programme, he informed.

There will be five stages during the competition and each team would have to achieve the highest position by showing their abilities and skills at each level, RK Meena briefed.

The competition will be concluded on January 30 and Andhra Pradesh DGP Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy will attend the closing ceremony.