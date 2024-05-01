She team for women - Additional SP Rameshwar

Live
She team for protection of women in Nagar Kurnool District, Additional SP Rameshwar said that anti-women trafficking teams are working.
Nagarkurnool: She team for protection of women in Nagar Kurnool District, Additional SP Rameshwar said that anti-women trafficking teams are working. He said that students and women should not be afraid when they are subjected to injustice, they should come forward with courage and complain, strict action will be taken against the accused.
He said that in the month of April, 13 complaints were received by the team, 3 cases, 4 petty cases and 6 counselings were done. He said that the police department will take strict measures for the protection of small children. Women should be very careful while using social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. It is advised to take all kinds of measures regarding personal safety while posting and sharing photos and videos.
Additional SP Rameshwar said that those who cannot be contacted directly should provide information either through QR code or She Team WhatsApp number 8712657676 or dial 100 in emergency situations.