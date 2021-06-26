15 lakh women using Disha app, says Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that about 15 lakh women are using Disha App in the State.

She participated in the special drive conducted at Nallapadu High School here to create awareness on Disha Act on Friday. She said that over 50,000 women downloaded the app within two days of the launch. Over one hundred students and women downloaded the app at the meeting. A woman made a call to the police using the Disha App and the police responded to the call. The Minister said the women in danger or facing threat should use the app to get assistance. She recalled steps taken to create awareness on the app.