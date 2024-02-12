15 more people admitted to GGH

Live
Guntur: Another 15 persons suffering from motions and vomiting were admitted to the GGH-Guntur on Sunday. They hailed from KVP Colony, Vikalangula Colony, Anandapet and Srinivasaraopet in Guntur city. The health condition of those undergoing treatment at the GGH is improving. The GMC officials collected 537 drinking water samples and sent them to the lab for testing at the Guntur Medical College. The drinking water contains sufficient chlorine.
Meanwhile, BJP state official spokesman Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana said they had alerted the GMC about drinking water contamination much earlier. He said in spite of it, GMC did not respond. He demanded ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to kin of Padma who died of motions at the GGH. He went to the GGH on Sunday and consoled the patients suffering from suspected symptoms of diarrhoea.