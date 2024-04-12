Live
15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
Kallur: As many as 15 children were hospitalised due to electrocution. The incident took place at Chinna Tekur village in Kallur mandal during late hours on Wednesday.
According to information, along with others some children were also pulling the chariot on the occasion of Ugadi Utsavam. While doing so, the chariot came into contact with electric wire and caused burn injuries to the children. The injured were rushed to Kurnool government general hospital for treatment. Hospital deputy superintendent Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said the children suffered 5 – 10 per cent burn injuries and there is nothing to worry. Their health condition is stable and they will be discharged in a day or two, he added. Police registered a case and took up investigation.