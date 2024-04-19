Live
Just In
150 Families from YSRCP Join TDP in Tanakallu Mandal
In a surprising turn of events, the YCP party in Tanakallu Mandal of Kadiri Constituency in Sri Sathya Sai District suffered a big blow as 150 families decided to switch their allegiance to the TDP. The families, including YCP leaders, former public representatives, and youth from various villages in the Mandal, such as Bonthalapalli, Chandra Rayunipalli, Palyam Vari Palli, Vaddepalli, and Pulakuntapalli, joined the TDP in a large-scale migration.
The TDP MLA candidate for Kadiri,Kandikunta Venkataprasad, warmly welcomed the new members by inviting them to wear party scarves and join in the party's campaign for victory. Venkataprasad noted that the defection of their own party members highlights the dissatisfaction with the anti-people policies implemented by the YCP government.
This unexpected shift in support is a significant setback for the YCP in Tanakallu Mandal, and it underscores the growing discontent among the people with the ruling party. The TDP is optimistic about the momentum gained from this development and is confident in its prospects for success in the upcoming elections.