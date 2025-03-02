Live
- Champions Trophy: Wishes pour in from teammates as Kohli enters 300-ODI club
- Creating breaking news is all he does, says Shiv Sena leader on Sanjay Raut
- Chamoli avalanche: Death toll climbs to 7; rescue ops for one remaining worker underway
- BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand from all party posts, again
- Haryana Congress woman worker murdered, body dumped in bag; BJP slams party
- IICA meet focuses on ESG leadership to boost corporate sustainability
- CM Revanth Reddy Performs Bhoomi Pooja at Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple
- Will ensure Municipal Corporation gives money to gaushalas, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
- Govt to host 3rd roadshow on coal mine auctions in Gandhinagar on Monday
- Fighter jets deployed after civilian planes violate airspace near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort
Just In
Former CID Chief Suspended Over Travel Allegations
Former Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), PV Sunil Kumar, has been suspended following accusations of unauthorised international travel.
Former Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), PV Sunil Kumar, has been suspended following accusations of unauthorised international travel. Chief Secretary to the Government, CS Vijaya Anand, has officially issued the suspension orders.
During his tenure from 2019 to 2024, Sunil Kumar allegedly travelled abroad without the requisite government permissions. Furthermore, he is accused of contravening travel regulations by remaining overseas despite having received approval for only some of his trips.
An investigation was launched by the government, which has now confirmed primary evidence supporting the allegations against Kumar. Following this, the decision to suspend him was made. The Chief Secretary’s office has communicated that the formal suspension is now in effect.