Former CID Chief Suspended Over Travel Allegations

Former Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), PV Sunil Kumar, has been suspended following accusations of unauthorised international travel. Chief Secretary to the Government, CS Vijaya Anand, has officially issued the suspension orders.

During his tenure from 2019 to 2024, Sunil Kumar allegedly travelled abroad without the requisite government permissions. Furthermore, he is accused of contravening travel regulations by remaining overseas despite having received approval for only some of his trips.

An investigation was launched by the government, which has now confirmed primary evidence supporting the allegations against Kumar. Following this, the decision to suspend him was made. The Chief Secretary’s office has communicated that the formal suspension is now in effect.