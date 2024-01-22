150 members join TDP in Puttaparthi

Former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy said that joinings in TDP in Puttaparthi is just the beginning. Around 150 families joined the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of contractor Lakshminarayana in Kottacheruvu town.

Along with Palle, Ambika Lakshminarayana, Samakoti Adinarayana, convener Srinivasulu, Ramakrishna, Ramanjaneyulu, Salakka Gari Srinivasulu and other Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists attended the meeting organized in large numbers. Palle said that the people are completely fed up with Jaganmohan Reddy's administration and people are ready to give advice so that the YCP party will be wiped out from the public sphere with a huge defeat in the upcoming elections.

Contractor Lakshminarayana said that for the development of the state, Chandrababu Naidu should become the Chief Minister again, if there is development in Puttaparthi, then Palle Raghunath Reddy should become the MLA and thus everyone who joined the party should work hard. On this occasion, all the new members of the party were invited into the party by wearing village green scarf.

After that, they left for a rally and toured the entire town. They paid tributes to the idols of Vadde Obanna, Kanakadasa Nehru, Ambedkar, Sri Krishna Deva Raya, Valmiki and NTR. The entire town was resounding with firework explosions. Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists have filled with new enthusiasm.

Delete Edit



