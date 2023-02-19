15,162 candidates appear for SI written test in Kakinada

Kakinada: About 87.94 per cent candidates appeared for preliminary written test for recruitment of Sub- Inspector post at the 291 centres across the State on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh State level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) conducted the examination across the State.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju said that the preliminary written test for the recruitment of SI posts was conducted in a peaceful manner. He informed that 1,51,243 candidates appeared for Paper-1 in the morning session out of the total 1,71,936 candidates. A total 87.94 per cent registered for the morning session.

In the afternoon session, 1,50,985 candidates appeared for the exam and 20,951 candidates were absent. A total 87.81 per cent was registered in the afternoon session. In Kakinada district, 15,169 candidates appeared for Paper I instead of the registered 16,750 candidates, with 1,581 candidates absent. 90.56 per cent attendance was registered in the morning session. In the afternoon session 15,162 candidates appeared for the exam instead of 16,750 candidates. And 1,588 candidates were absent, recording 90.52 per cent registration in the afternoon session. District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu visited the examination centres in Kakinada district on Sunday. He issued instructions to the police personnel regarding strict vigilance. In the event of any problem faced by the candidates, they should immediately consult the invigilators and Chief Superintendent of examinations to solve the issues, he added.