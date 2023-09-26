1.54 cr students get benefited under Jagananna Gorumudda

Vijayawada; Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that 1.54 crore students got benefited by Jagananna Gorumudda scheme so far since its inception from 2019. He added that the state government spent Rs 6,262.29 crore towards this scheme.

Replying to questioned in the Assembly on Monday, the minister said the state government has been implementing daily menu under the scheme.

He said that 1,960 PET posts were lying vacant out of the total 6,913 posts sanctioned. He said 505 part time PETs are working currently.

Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that 26.98 lakh students got benefited by Jagananna Vidya Deevena and 25.17 lakh through Vasathi Deevana schemes. The state government spent Rs 11,317.11 crore towards Vidya Deevana and Rs 4,275.76 crore towards Vasathi Deevena so far. To another question, he said that the total expenditure incurred from June 2019 to August 2023 towards welfare of Scheduled Castes was Rs 63,689.58 crore.

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy said that 52,38,517 farmer families got benefited under Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme during 2021. Replying to a question on Monday, the minister said that Rs 31,005.04 crore was released towards this scheme from 2019 till date benefiting 52.57 lakh farmers.

He said the state government under Food Processing Policy 2020-25 it was planned to establish one secondary food processing unit in each parliamentary constituency.

Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that Turpu Kapus were recognised as BCs in all the 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh. But in Central OBC list, the original area restrictions confining it to the three erstwhile districts of north coastal Andhra are still continuing. The state government wrote to the Centre urging it to consider Turpu Kapus of all the districts in the state as OBCs.