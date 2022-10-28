156 selected for free surgeries under TTD Pranadana scheme

Tirupati: The Pranadana Committee members met at SVIMS on Thursday selected 156 patients for free surgeries under TTD's Pranadana scheme. They examined the cases thoroughly by taking into consideration various factors like socio-economic and their health condition and finalised the names of 156 patients based on their eligibility for surgeries in November. The committee meets on the last Thursday of every month.

The committee has selected 10 patients for surgeries in Oncology, one in medical oncology, 21 in radiation oncology, 36 in Nephrology, 13 in gastroenterology, nine in neurosurgery, 29 in neurology, 12 in medicine, 10 in general surgery, four in cardiothoracic, five in urology and six in cardiology.

The committee has thanked the TTD for providing grants to perform surgeries to poor patients who cannot afford the huge expenditure. It has also requested the donors to donate generously to the scheme which will be beneficial to many patients. SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma, medical superintendent Dr Ram, Dr KV Koti Reddy and BIRRD medical superintendent Dr Kishore Kumar attended the meeting.