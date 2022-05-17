1.57 lakh farmers benefitted in Kakinada district

Kakinada: District Collector Krithika Shukla informed that 1,57,303 farmers have benefited to a tune of Rs 86.79 crore in the first phase under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme in the district. She conducted YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme programme at Pithapuram on Monday. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Pithapuram MLA P Dorababu participated in the programme.

Collector Krithika Shukla informed on the implementation of the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme in the district. She said that Rs 86.79 crore will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Under the first instalment, Rs 7,500 each is being provided where the government will be crediting Rs 5,500 on Monday and the remaining Rs 2,000 will be disbursed by the Centre under PM Kisan. Similarly, in October, Rs 4,000 will be credited and in January during Sankranti festival another Rs 2,000 will be credited into the farmers' accounts.

The Collector said that 30,000 tenant farmers benefited under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. She said that in three instalments each farmer will get a benefit or Rs 13,500. She assured that she would help the deserving beneficiaries in getting the benefit from YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme. She said that the government would take necessary steps to release it prior to one month of sowing season of Kharif.

The Collector said that steps are being taken for releasing water in the first week of June. She also said that the water would be adequate and helpful for the third crop also. She said that steps are being taken for having permanent buildings for RBK centers.