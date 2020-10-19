157 officials complete training at Andhra Pradesh Forest Academy

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Forest Academy (APFA) is imparting training to beatofficers and range officers across the state. After bifurcation of thestate, the government started APFA in January 2017 in thehistorical city.



The APFA was aimed to impart training, improve job skills and educating on howto protect forest and forest properties etc, scientifically. Moreover,the academy also arrange as many as 15 field trips to the trainees.The training for forest beat officers is six months and forest range officers 12 months.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Tuesday, APFA director JSN Murthi said that the academy is running with national standards with

necessary facilities. So far 157 officials completed training of them 28 are women officers and at present 58 officials are under training. As many as 17 subjects will be taught relating forest management during training period. As many as 27 universities, 24 state agricultural universities and three central universities are offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in forest management.

The director JSN Murthi further said the importance of forest protection is increasing due to global warming, greenhouse effect and changes in the atmosphere. Forest management is in existence from ancient days and Greece ambassador Megestanis who visited India 300 BC also briefed about forest available at that time, he added.

APFA will be strengthened in ensuing days in all fronts.Forest department came into existence from 1864 and a German botanist Dr Detrick Brand is appointed as inspector general of forests, he said.