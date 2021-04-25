1,576 positive covid cases reported in Guntur district

Guntur : As many as 1576 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Guntur district on Sunday. Out of the cases reported, 445 cases were registered in Guntur city, 136 in Tadepalli and 93 cases in Tadikonda. During the last 24 hours, four persons died of Covid-19. District Collector Vivek Yadav conducted a review meeting with the officials and reviewed the situation.

Meanwhile, an oxygen tanker reached the Government General Hospital in Guntur city from Vizag to cater oxygen needs of the Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital. Oxygen consumption is very high in GGH.

Taking this into consideration, officials have taken steps to make arrangement for oxygen supply to GGH. Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the oxygen supplying agencies in the district to supply oxygen to the hospitals under the supervision of the district administration.

He along with Joint Collector P Prasanti visited Sovaneer Industries, SS Industries, Vaishnavi Gas Agency at Autonagar in Guntur city. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed them to supply oxygen to the hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients.

He said oxygen supply should be closely monitored by the nodal officers. He warned that they will take stern action against oxygen suppliers if anybody will keep stocks of oxygen and supply the same violating the rules.

There are allegations that the male nursing staff working on contract basis at Government Area Hospital in Tenali town demanded Rs 6,000 for allotting the beds. After getting primary enquiry reports, the district officials suspended two male nursing staff.

The police officials are conducting surprise checks on the roads to check whether anybody is moving without masks. They are imposing a penalty of Rs100 for not wearing the mask and conducting the counselling.

The police personnel have intensified the vehicle checking and verifying the documents of the vehicle riders. They are conducting the counselling to groups of people moving on the roads.