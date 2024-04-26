Summer Essentials: Beat the Heat in Style

As the summer sun beats down, it's time to stock up on essentials that will keep you cool, comfortable, and stylish. From breezy summer wear to refreshing drinks and must-have tech gadgets, here's a listicle of everything you need to make the most of the warm weather.

Summer Tech -Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Give your family the gift of clean, purified air with the Dyson Hot+Cool which is a must-have for maintaining a healthy home environment effortlessly, even amidst rising AQI levels. Dyson’s range of air purifiers reflects the latest technology in two core areas: filtration and acoustics. It captures the H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and mould spores, and is 20% quieter without any compromise on purification performance to reduce unwanted noise at home. It is the only air purifier and heater in one, using Dyson Air Multiplier™ Technology, the machine can project purified air to every corner of the room. The machine's auto mode enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels, while the machine can be entirely controlled by the Dyson Link App and activated by voice control. Availability - It is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹66,900

Summer Footwear-Nike Aqua Swoosh Older Kids' Sandals





From sunny days at the pool to splashing through creeks, the Nike Aqua Swoosh is ready for it all. Soft fabric up top and plush foam underfoot help make for comfortable steps while a heel strap secures the fit. Plus, drainage holes on the upper and cut-outs along the sides help make these ideal for all your water-based adventures.



Colour Options: Black/Green Strike/White/Hyper Orange Availability - https://www.nike.com/in/t/ aqua-swoosh-older-sandals- m08D2G/FV6363-001 Summer Accessories -Black Aviator Unisex Sunglasses Black Aviator Unisex Sunglasses by Fastrack are the epitome of style and functionality for the summer season. These sunglasses have sleek designs and versatile appeal and are an essential addition for both men and women who appreciate a timeless and fashionable look. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, these sunglasses feature the iconic aviator shape that never goes out of style. The lenses offer 100 per cent UV protection, ensuring optimal eye health by shielding your eyes from harmful sun rays. Whether you're aiming for a casual, laid-back vibe or dressing up for a special occasion, these sunglasses effortlessly blend in and enhance your overall appearance. Product link- Black Aviator Unisex Sunglasses (M258GR5V)





Summer Drinks -Britannia Winkin' Cow Bourbon Milkshake



This summer, add a playful spin to your favourite treat with theBritannia Winkin' Cow Bourbon Milkshake. Crafted with the finest ingredients, this decadent treat combines the smoothness of premium Britannia Bourbon with the velvety texture of a classic milkshake. Britannia Winkin' Cow Bourbon Milkshake is taking the snackification trend to the next level, signifying that consumers are increasingly seeking drinkable snacks for on-the-go consumption to satisfy their hunger and sustain their energy levels. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or enjoying your summer vacation, the Britannia Winkin' Cow Bourbon Milkshake is the perfect companion for those seeking a touch of luxury in every sip. So, grab a bottle, beat the heat, and rediscover the magic of Britannia Bourbon in a whole new way! Product link - Britannia Winkin' Cow Bourbon Milkshake



