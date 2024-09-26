16 girls of social welfare hostel hospitalised

Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram) : As many as 16 girls studying in social welfare girls’ hostel here reportedly fell sick after consuming food in the hostel on Tuesday. Hostel staff immediately shifted them to local government area hospital and three girls, were shifted to district general hospital Vizianagaram for better treatment.

According to sources, 16 girls complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having lunch, in which chicken was served on Tuesday. The victims as well as their parents alleged that they fell sick due to unhygienic, half-cooked and poor quality food. MLA Kolla Lalitha Kumari visited S. Kota area hospital and enquired about their health conditions of the students.

She directed the hospital staff to provide better treatment to the students. She also asked the social welfare department officials to inspect the hostels regularly and ensure quality of food.

Ramanandam, district social welfare officer, said that they had been providing treatment to all the 16 students. Three of them were shifted to GGH, Vizianagaram. The health condition of the students was stable and all of them will be discharged shortly, he said.