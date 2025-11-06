16 injured in auto rickshaw and car collision in Nellore district

A serious accident occurred on the Mocharla National Highway in the Ulavapadu Mandal of Nellore district, resulting in injuries to 16 individuals. The incident, which involved a collision between an auto rickshaw and a car, took place as the auto emerged from a petrol station on the highway.

The collision impacted a total of 16 people, with 13 passengers in the auto and three occupants in the car suffering injuries. Emergency responders swiftly transported the injured to government hospitals in Ulavapadu and Kavali for treatment.

The injured have been identified as residents of Alagaipalem SC Colony in Karedu Panchayat. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.