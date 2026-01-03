  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Woman held for killing man during rape attempt

  • Created On:  3 Jan 2026 12:24 PM IST
Woman held for killing man during rape attempt
X

Banda: An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing a middle-aged man with a sharp-edged weapon after he attempted to sexually assault her in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Murwal village on Thursday afternoon. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh Rajawat said the body of Sukhraj Prajapati (50) was found in a house with fatal head injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon around 3.30 pm.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, police registered a murder case and arrested the woman later in the night along with the weapon of offence, identified as a ‘farsa’, the SHO said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that the man had entered her house and tried to sexually assault her. In an attempt to defend herself, she struck him with the ‘farsa’ kept in the house, resulting in his death, he said. The accused will be produced before a court later on Friday, police added.

Tags

Uttar Pradeshcrimeself-defence killingsexual assaultBandapolice investigation
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

India living bearer of Lord Buddha's traditions: PM Modi showcases efforts to preserve, promote Buddhist heritage

India living bearer of Lord Buddhas traditions: PM Modi showcases efforts to preserve, promote Buddhist heritage

National News

More
Share it
X