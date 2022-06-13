164.08 cr sanctioned for repair of roads

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathakar said all roads maintained by the roads and buildings, municipal administration and panchayat raj departments across the district will be repaired with Rs 164.08 crore funds. In a press release here on Sunday, collector explained that most of the roads get damaged due to rains and stagnation of rain and drain water. He said most of the accidents occurred due to dilapidated road conditions.He informed state government has sanctioned Rs164.08 crore for the maintenance and repairing of the roads in the district. These funds will spend for repairing of roads in Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC), Amudalavalasa, Itchapuram and Palasa municipal towns and also in the all the eight Assembly segments of the district. These repair works will be executed soon and completed with brisk pace before rainy season.

District collector directed officials of roads and buildings, municipal administration and panchayat raj departments to finish works at possible acceleration to provide hassle free journey for the passengers and to prevent accidents.