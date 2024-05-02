LinkedIn Launches Puzzle Games: Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb

LinkedIn has entered the gaming arena with the introduction of three puzzle games: Pinpoint, Queens, and Crossclimb. Available on both desktop and mobile versions of the LinkedIn app, users can now enjoy daily gaming sessions, offering a refreshing break from professional networking.

Pinpoint is a word association game where players guess the category that five revealed words belong to within a set time limit. Crossclimb combines trivia with wordplay, challenging players to create a ladder of words based on clues, with each subsequent word differing by just one letter. Queens, on the other hand, is a unique take on Sudoku, tasking players with placing queens on a grid without allowing them to touch each other, ensuring one queen per row and column.

LinkedIn's foray into puzzle games aligns with a broader trend among digital content platforms. As traditional revenue streams such as ad revenue face challenges, platforms are exploring alternative avenues to engage users and drive monetization. Gaming content offers a unique opportunity to attract and retain users, ultimately leading to increased revenue generation.

Leading publications like The New York Times have witnessed significant success with gaming subscriptions, demonstrating the potential of gaming as a revenue driver and user retention tool. By integrating gaming into their offerings, platforms can create a more immersive and engaging experience for users while also fostering deeper connections and interactions.

While LinkedIn's puzzle games are currently free to play, they serve as a means to enhance user engagement on the platform. Players can track their high scores and daily streaks, as well as see which connections have also participated. This gamified approach to networking reflects LinkedIn's commitment to fostering a fun and interactive environment for professional interactions.

Lakshman Somasundaram, LinkedIn's product director, emphasized the importance of infusing fun into professional relationships, signalling a shift towards a more playful approach to networking. As gaming continues to gain traction across digital platforms, LinkedIn's venture into puzzle games represents a strategic move to enrich user experiences and drive long-term engagement on the platform.